Schneider went 1-for-6 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Pirates.

The 25-year-old was having a tough night, striking out three times in his first five trips to the plate -- including in the 10th inning with the potential winning run at third base and one out -- but Schneider redeemed himself when he got hold of a 98.1 mph fastball from Kyle Nicolas in the 14th inning and launched it over the right-field fence. Schneider has scored a run in five straight games, taking advantage of his placement at the top of the order, but he's also been a consistent run-producer of late, recording at least one RBI in seven of the last nine games. On the season, Schneider is slashing .245/.354/.470 with seven homers, three steals, 25 runs and 29 RBI in 49 contests.