Schneider is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Guardians, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Schneider will take a seat after he went 3-for-8 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored over the team's last two contests. Daulton Varsho will slot in at left field while Kevin Kiermaier (knee) returns to the lineup in center field and bats ninth against Cleveland.