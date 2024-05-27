Schneider went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.

Monday's home run was Schneider's first since May 18. Over that span, the 25-year-old has batted just .194 with seven RBI and five runs scored. Even so, Schneider has batted leadoff in eight of the last nine games for the Blue Jays and should continue to earn everyday at bats. On the season, he's slashing .241/.350/.453 with six home runs, 24 RBI and 22 runs scored.