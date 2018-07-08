Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Given rare start

Travis will start at second base and bat ninth Sunday against the Yankees.

Though he'll enter the lineup in the series finale, Travis had been on the bench in three of the Blue Jays' prior five games and seems to have fallen behind rookie Lourdes Gurriel on the depth chart. Since returning from Triple-A Buffalo on May 22, Travis is slashing an acceptable .280/.330/.449 over 34 games, but his .662 OPS for the season is still 67 points below the career-worst mark he posted in 2017.