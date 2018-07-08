Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Given rare start
Travis will start at second base and bat ninth Sunday against the Yankees.
Though he'll enter the lineup in the series finale, Travis had been on the bench in three of the Blue Jays' prior five games and seems to have fallen behind rookie Lourdes Gurriel on the depth chart. Since returning from Triple-A Buffalo on May 22, Travis is slashing an acceptable .280/.330/.449 over 34 games, but his .662 OPS for the season is still 67 points below the career-worst mark he posted in 2017.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Day off against Tigers•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Hits bench Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Slugs game-winning homer Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Dealing with sore knee•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Hits bench Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start