Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Will undergo X-rays after HBP
Travis will undergo precautionary X-rays after being hit by a pitch on the right hand during Friday's win over the Indians, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The fact they are described "precautionary X-rays" is a good sign in and of itself, but Travis was still forced to leave Friday's game after the HBP. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day until further indication from the Blue Jays.
