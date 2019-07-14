Blue Jays' Edwin Jackson: Returns from IL
The Blue Jays activated Jackson (back) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.
The Blue Jays have set their rotation for the next two days, so the team's decision to activate Jackson suggests he'll be in line for a bullpen role initially in his return to action. Jackson should be available in Sunday's series finale with the Yankees for multiple innings in relief after the Blue Jays needed five bullpen members to cover the final seven frames of Saturday's 2-1 win after starter Clayton Richard (lat) departed following the second inning. Toronto will require a replacement in the rotation for Richard beginning on July 18 after the lefty was moved to the 10-day IL to clear room on the active roster for Jackson.
