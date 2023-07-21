The Blue Jays acquired Cabrera from the Cardinals in exchange for Sammy Hernandez on Friday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Cabrera had been designated for assignment after posting a disappointing 5.06 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 38:18 K:BB over 32 innings out of the St. Louis bullpen this season. The left-hander has a big arm and has flashed more in the past, though, so perhaps Toronto will be able to coax more out of him.