Cabrera (1-0) was credited with the win Monday against the Royals, allowing one hit and striking out two in a scoreless 1.1 innings of relief.

The southpaw entered the game in the fourth inning with two on and two out to protect a 4-3 lead, and he got Vinnie Pasquantino to ground out before dispatching Kansas City without too much trouble in the fifth. That was enough to get him named the winning pitcher by the official scorer. Cabrera had a bumpy beginning to the season, but over his last seven appearances he's posted a 2.57 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB through seven innings.