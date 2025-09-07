Cabrera pitched a scoreless third of an inning, allowing one walk, to collect the save in Sunday's 5-1 win against Kansas City.

After reliever Justin Topa allowed two batters to reach in the ninth, Cabrera was called upon to secure the final out of this contest. The veteran southpaw walked the first batter faced before inducing a Mike Yastrzemski flyout to wrap the game. Cabrera, who joined Minnesota on Aug. 17 after being released by Pittsburgh, tallied his sixth career save but does not figure to garner many future opportunities given the Twins' recent fortunes along with his current middle relief role.