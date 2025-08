The Pirates designated Cabrera for assignment Monday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

The transaction clears spots on the 26-man and 40-man rosters for the return of Johan Oviedo (lat), who will start Monday's contest versus the Giants. Cabrera has made 24 relief appearances at the big-league level in 2025 while splitting time between three different teams, posting a 5.79 ERA and 22:7 K:BB over 28 frames.