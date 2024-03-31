Share Video

Cabrera has been suspended three games and fined by MLB on Sunday for his role in an altercation Saturday against the Rays, though he'll remain available as he appeals the suspension, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Cabrera got in an altercation with Rays' Jose Caballero in Saturday's game that resulted in the benches clearing, and he's now facing a suspension.

