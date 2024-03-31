Cabrera has been suspended three games and fined by MLB on Sunday for his role in an altercation Saturday against the Rays, though he'll remain available as he appeals the suspension, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Cabrera got in an altercation with Rays' Jose Caballero in Saturday's game that resulted in the benches clearing, and he's now facing a suspension.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Genesis Cabrera: Pounds strike zone Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Genesis Cabrera: Agrees to terms•
-
Blue Jays' Genesis Cabrera: Collects first hold as Jay•
-
Blue Jays' Genesis Cabrera: Could join bullpen Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Genesis Cabrera: Acquired by Blue Jays•
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Removed from 40-man roster•