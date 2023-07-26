Cabrera gave up one hit and struck out three across two scoreless innings Tuesday to record his sixth hold of the season in a loss to the Dodgers.

The southpaw has come out blazing to begin his tenure in Toronto's bullpen, posting a 4:0 K:BB over three shutout innings in his first two appearances. Cabrera had a 5.05 ERA in 32 innings for the Cardinals prior to getting DFA'd last week, but perhaps the Jays' coaching staff spotted a mechanical issue that they were able to fix quickly -- his fastball topped out at 97.5 mph on Tuesday, on a called strike three to Will Smith on his final pitch of the night. Cabrera could prove to be a huge addition to the set-up corps in front of Jordan Romano if he's able to maintain this form.