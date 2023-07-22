Cabrera will join the Blue Jays in Seattle and could be added to the roster Sunday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Cabrera was acquired from the Cardinals via trade Friday and it sounds like he'll head directly to the big-league club rather than go to the minors first. The left-hander holds a 5.06 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 38:18 K:BB over 32 innings in the majors in 2023.