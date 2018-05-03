Blue Jays' Gift Ngoepe: Optioned to Buffalo
Ngoepe was sent down to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.
Ngoepe only appeared in one game since re-joining the big-league team at the beginning of this week, but didn't record an at-bat, instead serving as a pinch runner and scoring one run against the Twins on Tuesday. He will continue to receive everyday at-bats at the Triple-A level instead of being utilized as a reserve for the Blue Jays.
