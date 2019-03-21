Phillies' Gift Ngoepe: Heading to minor-league camp
Ngoepe will head to minor-league camp Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Unsurprisingly, Ngoepe won't be able to crack the Opening Day roster. With a .181/.272/.236 line in 82 big-league plate appearances, there's no guarantee the Phillies will look to him when injuries strike their infield.
