Pirates' Gift Ngoepe: Signs with Pirates
Ngoepe signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Saturday.
The 29-year-old middle infielder hit just .221 in 41 games at Triple-A with the Phillies before being cut loose. He will report to Double-A Altoona.
