Gift Ngoepe: Signs in Australia
Ngoepe signed a contract with the Sydney Blue Sox of the Australian Baseball League, John Lott of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Ngoepe was released by the Blue Jays earlier in the month after hitting just .168/.304/.252 across 48 games with Triple-A Buffalo. The Blue Sox's season starts in November and wraps up in February, so he could latch on with a major-league team before spring training next season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Gift Ngoepe: Clears waivers and heads to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Gift Ngoepe: DFA'd by Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Gift Ngoepe: Optioned to Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Gift Ngoepe: Back with Blue Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Gift Ngoepe: Optioned to Triple-A Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Gift Ngoepe: Makes club as reserve infielder•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...