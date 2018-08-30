Ngoepe signed a contract with the Sydney Blue Sox of the Australian Baseball League, John Lott of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Ngoepe was released by the Blue Jays earlier in the month after hitting just .168/.304/.252 across 48 games with Triple-A Buffalo. The Blue Sox's season starts in November and wraps up in February, so he could latch on with a major-league team before spring training next season.

