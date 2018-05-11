Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Gets rocked Thursday
Happ (4-3) allowed seven earned runs on 10 hits while walking two and striking out three across 3.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Mariners.
Happ allowed at least one earned run in each inning he pitched, though the big blow came on a grand slam by Kyle Seager in the first inning. It was by far his worst start of the season, and the first time he allowed multiple home runs in a start. However, it was his second consecutive poor outing and his ERA has shot up from 3.50 to 4.80 as a result.
