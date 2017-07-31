Howell (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Monday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The left-hander missed nearly two months with this most recent shoulder issue. However, Howell's infrequent usage and 8.31 ERA on the season make him an unattractive fantasy asset, even in the deepest of AL-only leagues.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast