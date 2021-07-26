Barnes was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Monday.
Barnes was traded from the Mets to the Blue Jays in mid-June, and he tossed six scoreless innings across his first five relief appearances with his new club. However, he struggled recently and allowed six runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five in three innings across his last four outings. His removal from the 40-man roster clears room for left-hander Kirby Snead, whose contract was selected by the Blue Jays on Monday.