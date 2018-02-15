Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Signs with Blue Jays
Garcia signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Blue Jays on Thursday.
The deal also includes a club option for 2019. Garcia is expected to slot in as the team's No. 5 starter, leaving Joe Biagini -- who was projected to fill out Toronto's final rotation spot -- in a bit of a limbo. The 31-year-old Garcia split time between the Braves, Twins and Yankees last season, compiling a serviceable 4.41 ERA across 27 starts (157 innings).
