Garcia is slated to start the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against Washington, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Garcia was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, and he's set to make his Cubs debut after accruing a 5.93 ERA and 1.53 WHIP with 69 strikeouts through 74.1 innings as a member of the Blue Jays this season. Cole Hamels will get the nod for Game 2 of the twin bill.