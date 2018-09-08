Cubs' Jaime Garcia: Draws start Saturday
Garcia is slated to start the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against Washington, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Garcia was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, and he's set to make his Cubs debut after accruing a 5.93 ERA and 1.53 WHIP with 69 strikeouts through 74.1 innings as a member of the Blue Jays this season. Cole Hamels will get the nod for Game 2 of the twin bill.
