Jaime Garcia: Released by Toronto
Garcia was cut loose by the Blue Jays on Thursday, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.
Garcia was designated for assignment by Toronto last weekend and will look to latch on with a new organization in the near future following his release. He appeared in 25 games (13 starts) for the Blue Jays in 2018, logging a 5.93 ERA and 1.53 WHIP with a 1.8 K/BB. He still has the ability to serve out of the back-end of a major-league rotation but Garcia just hasn't been reliable this year, and a move to the bullpen in mid-July makes it unlikely that he will be stretched out as a starter again this year, even if he's able to find a new home.
