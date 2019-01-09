Garcia is expected to retire, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Garcia, who spent time with five different teams over the past two seasons after spending the first eight years of his career with the Cardinals, will call it quits after struggling to a career-worst 5.82 ERA across 82 innings in 2018 (with the Blue Jays and Cubs). All in all, the 32-year-old posted a respectable 3.85 ERA across 10 major-league seasons (1,135 innings).

More News
Our Latest Stories