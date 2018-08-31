Garcia signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Friday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Garcia was released by the Blue Jays on Thursday, but he didn't have to spend a long time unemployed. Garcia will make some minor-league relief appearances over the weekend as an audition for a major-league bullpen role. He'll have to pitch better than he did for the Blue Jays if he's to earn a spot in Chicago, as he posted an ugly 5.93 ERA in 74.1 innings for the Canadian club prior to his release.