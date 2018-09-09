Garcia (3-7) recorded just one out and allowed three runs to take the loss in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals. He gave up a hit and three walks.

Garcia was making his Cubs debut after getting called up from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, and it was an outing to forget. He walked the bases loaded, then gave up a one-out, two-run single to Juan Soto before getting the early hook. The veteran will likely shift to the bullpen moving forward but could get another start if the need arises.

