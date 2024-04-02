Romano (elbow) threw a successful side session Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It represents Romano's first mound work since he was diagnosed with elbow inflammation late in spring training, so it's a significant step in his throwing program. The right-hander will likely need a few more sessions before advancing to facing live hitters.
