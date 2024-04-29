Share Video

Romano earned the save Sunday against the Dodgers, striking out two over a perfect ninth inning.

Romano converted on his fourth straight save attempt to start the campaign, pitching his second perfect inning in six appearances. After missing the first few weeks of the season with an elbow injury, Romano has shown no rust, owning a 3.18 ERA and a 0.88 WHIP through 5.2 frames.

