Romano (1-1) took a loss and a blown save in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat to the Orioles, allowing two runs on two hits without recording an out in the ninth inning.

Called upon to protect a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the ninth, Romano gave up an infield single to Jordan Westburg leading off the frame before Adley Rutschman launched a two-run, walk-off homer. It's the first blown save of the year for Romano -- he'd been 6-for-6 in save chances prior to Wednesday. The 31-year-old right-hander sports a 5.06 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB through his first 10.2 innings this season.