Romano was shut down from throwing after experiencing discomfort in his right elbow Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It's the second time Romano has been shut down from throwing since landing on the injured list June 1. Manager John Schneider said Saturday that Romano will get an evaluation on his right elbow from Dr. Meister on July 2, which should give clarity on next steps for the 31-year-old closer, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports. Prior to his injury, Romano registered eight saves with a 6.59 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 13.2 innings this season.