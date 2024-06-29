Romano was shut down from throwing after experiencing discomfort in his right elbow Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It's the second time Romano has been shut down from throwing since landing on the injured list June 1. Manager John Schneider said Saturday that Romano will get an evaluation on his right elbow from Dr. Meister on July 2, which should give clarity on next steps for the 31-year-old closer, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports. Prior to his injury, Romano registered eight saves with a 6.59 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 13.2 innings this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Plays light catch Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Shut down from throwing•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Nearing mound work•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Playing catch Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Set to resume throwing program•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Receives injection in elbow•