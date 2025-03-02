Romano threw a scoreless inning in his spring debut Thursday and was throwing from 96 mph to 98 mph with his fastball, NBC Philadelphia reports. "I hadn't faced an opposing team since May. It was nice to get all the nerves and excitement out," Romano said. "Felt like it went pretty well for the first one. Arm felt good, body felt good."

Romano was limited to just 15 appearances in 2024 due to a right elbow issue which eventually required surgery, and he allowed 10 runs across 13.2 innings in those appearances. If he can show he's back to full speed this spring he has a chance to become the primary closer for Philadelphia, but the Phillies have mixed and matched relievers for save chances the past few seasons.