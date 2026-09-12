Romano blew a save against the Tigers on Saturday, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks over one inning.

Colorado held a 7-4 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, but the Rockies' bullpen couldn't hold the advantage. Jaden Hill allowed five straight batters to reach base without getting an out, and Romano couldn't do much better, walking the first two batters he faced before giving up a two-out, two-run triple. The veteran reliever had a stretch of nine starts without giving up an earned run from mid-August to early September, but over his past three outings he's blown two saves while giving up four earned runs across 2.2 frames. Colorado doesn't have many reliable options in its bullpen, so Romano probably isn't in imminent danger of losing his closer role.