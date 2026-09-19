Romano (0-4) allowed one earned run on two hits and struck out one batter across one inning to take the loss to the Mariners on Friday.

Romano entered the game with the score tied at 4-4, but he served up a leadoff home run to Lazaro Montes. Romano has had limited save chances in recent weeks, as the Rockies have just one win in their last 12 games, but he has allowed at least one earned run in three of his last seven September appearances. Colorado hasn't shown any sign of moving Romano out of the closer role, but he isn't in a great position to make a strong fantasy impact down the stretch.