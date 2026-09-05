Romano (0-3) took the loss and was charged with his fourth blown save of the season Friday against the Cardinals. He allowed three runs (two earned) on one hit and a walk over one inning in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Cardinals.

Romano entered the ninth protecting a 6-4 lead but couldn't finish the job. He walked Thomas Saggese to open the inning before Jose Fermin reached on a throwing error with one out, setting the stage for Ivan Herrera's go-ahead three-run homer. Romano has gone 14-for-18 in save chances this season, and this was just his second blown save since the All-Star break. He owns a 2.93 ERA and 0.91 WHIP across 15.1 innings (16 appearances) while going 8-for-10 in saves since then.