Romano struck out one without allowing a run, hit or walk over two-thirds of an inning to earn the save in Saturday's 10-7 win over the Cardinals.

Juan Mejia wasn't able to make quick work of the Cardinals in the ninth inning, creating a save situation. Romano got the job done instead, rebounding from his blown save and loss Friday. Romano is now at a 4.88 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 31:15 K:BB across 27.2 innings between the Rockies and the Angels this year. He's converted 15 of 19 save chances while adding one hold. Considering Romano has pitched consecutive days, he may not be available to take a save chance Sunday.