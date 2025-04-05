Romano picked up the save after allowing two runs on two hits and two walks in the ninth inning Friday against the Dodgers. He struck out two.

After walking Mookie Betts and watching him steal second, Romano served up a two-run homer to Tommy Edman to allow Los Angeles to make it a one-run game. Romano later got a pinch-hitting Max Muncy to chase a high fastball, and J.T. Realmuto caught Chris Taylor stealing to end the game and help the right-hander escape from trouble. Romano remains the favorite for saves in the Philadelphia bullpen, but he's given up four runs in four innings to begin the season and doesn't appear to have a strong grip on the job.