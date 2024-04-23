Romano allowed a run on one hit in one inning Monday. He struck out one batter and earned a save over Kansas City.
Romano coughed up a solo homer to Kyle Isbel but still finished off the 5-3 victory. Romano has converted each of his three save chances since returning from the injured list April 16. Through four appearances, he's given up two runs but has yet to walk a batter.
