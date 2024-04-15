Romano, out since mid-March with elbow inflammation, has completed his rehab assignment and is expected to be activated off the injured list by Tuesday at the latest, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Chad Green (2) and Yimi Garcia (1) have the Blue Jays' three saves so far, but Romano is the clear-cut closer for this team so long as he's healthy. It looks like those who took a chance on rostering him may now get five and a half months of possible elite closing numbers, though of course it will be a few weeks before the coast is clear. Those setting weekly lineups will want to see if the Blue Jays make any further announcements regarding Romano's status for Tuesday and whether he'll be eased into action or take over high-leverage work immediately.