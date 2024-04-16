The Blue Jays reinstated Romano (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Romano recently completed a two-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo and is ready to make his season debut after missing the first few weeks of the season with elbow inflammation. The 30-year-old righty recorded 36 saves in each of the past two seasons, and manager John Schneider indicated Romano will immediately reclaim the closer role now that he's healthy, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca.