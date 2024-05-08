Romano earned the save in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Phillies despite allowing one run on three hits in the ninth inning.

Tasked with protecting a three-run lead in the ninth, Romano allowed a run on a Bryson Stott double. However, he managed to strand the tying runs on second and third, inducing a pair of popouts, to lock down his fifth save of the year. While Romano is a perfect 5-for-5 in save chances, things haven't come easy of late -- he's now allowed a run and multiple hits in back-to-back appearances. Overall, the 31-year-old right-hander sports a 4.70 ERA with a 1.43 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB through his first 7.2 innings this season.