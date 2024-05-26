Romano (1-2) picked up the loss Sunday, yielding three earned runs on two hits and one walk in 0.2 innings of work.

Romano was called upon to preserve an 11-11 tie in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday. He allowed a leadoff single and an intentional walk before surrendering a walk-off three-run home run to Matt Vierling. The 31-year-old's ERA is now up to 6.39, although he is 7-for-8 in save chances through 15.1 innings this season.