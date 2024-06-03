Romano was administered an anti-inflammatory injected in his right elbow Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Romano will be shut down for 3-to-5 days before planning to resume a throwing program later this week. The reliever received a similar injection for the same injury back in late March and wound up missing about three weeks of action, although it's not clear whether a similar timetable is expected this time around. Yimi Garcia collected a save for the Blue Jays on Sunday and is expected to serve as the team's primary closer while Romano is out.