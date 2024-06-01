Romano (elbow) had an MRI on his right elbow Friday night, which didn't reveal any structural damage, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Romano was placed on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his throwing elbow, but he appears to have avoided a significant injury. The 31-year-old will be shut down from throwing for a few days before Toronto will determine what direction the team will go in from there. Yimi Garcia is considered the frontrunner to operate as the closer for the Blue Jays in Romano's absence.