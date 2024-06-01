Romano was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to May 30, with right elbow inflammation, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Romano was unavailable for Friday's 5-3 victory over the Pirates due to right elbow soreness and he'll now be forced to miss a couple weeks of action while nursing the injury. The 31-year-old produced a 9.00 ERA and 1.88 WHIP over eight innings, while suffering a blown save and being tagged with a pair of losses in nine appearances with Toronto in May, so the time off could serve as a reset button for him. In the meantime, left-hander Brendon Little was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday to replace him on the major-league roster. In Romano's absence, Yimi Garcia and Chad Green are a pair of candidates to absorb the ninth-inning role.