Romano (elbow) was non-tendered by the Blue Jays on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The right-hander was one of the best closers in baseball from 2021 to 2023 with a 2.37 ERA and 95 saves, but Toronto elected not to tender him a contract for 2025. Romano allowed 10 earned runs in 15 appearances in 2024 and sat out most of the season due to elbow issues, which necessitated arthroscopic surgery in July. The 31-year-old was ramping up his throwing program at the end of the regular season and could be ready for the start of spring training, assuming he's avoided any setbacks in his recovery.