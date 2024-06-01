Romano wasn't available for Friday's game against the Pirates due to elbow soreness, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Manager John Schneider said Romano's elbow has not recovered properly following his last outing Wednesday against the White Sox. The team is officially labeling his injury as "soreness" for now, but the Jays should have a better idea of what Romano is dealing with ahead of Saturday's contest. The 31-year-old righty has not looked like his usual self this season, posting a 6.59 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 13.2 innings.