Romano picked up the save Sunday against Tampa Bay, striking out the only batter he faced during the 5-2 win.

Romano was pushed into the save chance after Zach Pop surrendered a two-run home run and then gave up a single to Richie Palacios with two outs in the ninth. Romano got Jonny DeLuca to go down swinging to close out the victory and notch his seventh save of the campaign. Across 11.0 innings, Romano owns a 4.91 ERA with one blown save and a 10:3 K:BB.