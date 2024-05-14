Romano (1-0) earned the win Monday, walking one and striking out one over two scoreless innings of relief against the Orioles.
Romano entered a tie game in the ninth, needing just nine pitches to complete the frame, then unofficially saved his own victory after the Blue Jays plated a run in the top of the 10th. It was the 10th appearance of the season for the Toronto closer, who had converted on all six of his save opportunities prior to earning his first victory Monday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Nails down sixth save•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Hangs on for fifth save•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Perfect for fourth save•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Picks up save•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Secures second save•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Notches save in season debut•