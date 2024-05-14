Romano (1-0) earned the win Monday, walking one and striking out one over two scoreless innings of relief against the Orioles.

Romano entered a tie game in the ninth, needing just nine pitches to complete the frame, then unofficially saved his own victory after the Blue Jays plated a run in the top of the 10th. It was the 10th appearance of the season for the Toronto closer, who had converted on all six of his save opportunities prior to earning his first victory Monday.