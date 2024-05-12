Romano gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his sixth save of the season in a 10-8 win over the Twins.
The right-hander stayed perfect in save situations on the season, but Saturday's performance was only the fifth time in nine appearances that Romano has avoided getting tagged with a run. His 4.15 ERA and 1.38 WHIP are well below his usual standards, but his 8:2 K:BB through 8.2 innings isn't far from the mark, and his stuff appears to be fine -- he topped out at 99 mph with his fastball.
