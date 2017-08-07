Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Hits two-run homer in loss

Bautista went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run during Sunday's loss to Houston.

The veteran is in the midst of a second consecutive disappointing campaign with a .215/.322/.383 slash line, 17 homers, 49 RBI and 65 runs despite playing all but two games this season. Obviously, Bautista's role and counting stats make him a serviceable fantasy asset in all settings, but he shouldn't be confused with the high-end contributor of years past.